Cherokee Nation Veterans Affairs receives grant for suicide prevention

The Cherokee Nation is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help prevent veteran suicide through the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program.
Cherokee Nation’s Office of Veterans Affairs received a $750,000 grant from the VA to support this mission. The grant is a three-year program providing funding to entities with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.
“Citizens of the Cherokee Nation have a deep commitment to the U.S. military. That history and the bravery of Cherokee men and women is why we always look for new programs and services that can help us to honor and care for those who have fought battles, served, and sacrificed for our collective freedoms,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs makes a difference in the lives of veterans every single day. The Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant is going to further their efforts and I believe it will provide hope and healing to Cherokee warriors.”
The Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program is a pilot, community-based grant program providing financial assistance to help the Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs coordinate suicide prevention services to eligible veterans and their families.
“This is the first joint partnership grant between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Cherokee Nation. We’ve already started this important work, and I know it will have a significant impact among our Cherokee veterans in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
Grant funds will be used to help the Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs implement a public health approach to provide eligible veterans at risk of suicide, and their families that qualify, with risk screenings, education, peer support services, case management, and assistance with connection to the available programs through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Kristy Woodard has joined the Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs to serve as the program manager to help oversee the grant program.
“Whatever the effort takes, whatever we are able to do might prevent one person from hurting themselves, and that is worth every effort,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden. “We’re happy to have Kristy Woodard join our efforts and help us to reach more veterans and their families who need our help.”
The Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program honors Veteran Parker Gordon Fox, who joined the Army in 2014 and was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Known for a life of generosity and kindness to others in need, Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox died by suicide on July 21, 2020, at the age of 25.
For more information on the Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs and its programs, call 918-772-4166.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also offers confidential support and crisis intervention 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year through its Veterans Crisis Line available at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat; by texting 838255; or by calling 988, then pressing 1.
