Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and all satellite offices, as well as the tribe’s A-Mo Health Center in Salina, the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, the Gadugi health center in Tahlequah, the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata, the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay, Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, the Vinita Health Center, the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata, and the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-through testing operations will also be closed.
Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department, along with other tribal emergency services, will remain open.
Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.
