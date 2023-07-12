The Cherokee Nation is welcoming Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s request that the Legislature put his office in charge of the state’s defense in a federal gaming compact lawsuit so it may be brought to an “expeditious end.”
In a June 16 letter to Speaker Charles McCall and President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, Drummond wrote that the state has been embroiled in legal controversy for over three years following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s unilateral action of negotiating “illegal tribal compacts with four tribal communities” in Oklahoma.
“As determined by our Supreme Court, Gov. Stitt’s actions are in violation of Oklahoma law, and his attempts to seek federal bureaucratic authorization of those compacts resulted in a federal lawsuit [The Cherokee Nation et al. versus the U.S. Department of the Interior et al.] which Gov. Stitt is currently defending in his official capacity... ,” Drummond wrote.
In 2020, Stitt entered to gaming compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, and the Kialegee Tribal Town; however, Stitt did this without the Legislature’s approval or authorization. Then-Attorney General Mike Hunter and the Oklahoma Supreme Court subsequently issued several opinions over the next few years that Stitt’s agreements were invalid.
“There is no legal doubt that Gov. Stitt’s actions violated the separation of powers,” Drummond wrote. “Nevertheless, even with clear guidance issued by this office and Oklahoma’s highest court, Gov. Stitt has continued to attempt to undermine Oklahoma law by suggesting the supremacy of a federal bureaucracy, effectively attempting to eviscerate our 10th Amendment rights. Therefore, I believe it is in the best interest of the State of Oklahoma for this office to take over the defense of the Cherokee Nation lawsuit.”
Citing a state statute, Drummond said he is allowed “to take and assume control of the prosecution or defense of the state’s interest” in any litigation involving Oklahoma, but added that his office would be in strongest possible position to defend state law if the Legislature makes a formal request.
“Accordingly, I humbly invite the Legislature to formally request this office to assume Oklahoma’s defense in the Cherokee Nation lawsuit and end the continued waste of state resources on this matter,” he wrote.
Online news outlet NonDoc was first to report on the attorney general’s letter.
In his June 26 response letter, McCall wrote that Drummond has the unilateral authority to take over this litigation.
“As Speaker, I always try to act in the best interest of the State of Oklahoma,” McCall wrote. “I believe it is incumbent upon all elected officials here in Oklahoma, when acting within their constitutional purview, to do the same. Therefore, if you, as the attorney general, deem it in the best interest of the State of Oklahoma for you to intercede in this litigation then I and the citizens would expect you to do so, and the House will not interfere with that decision.”
Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said Stitt attempted to enter into gaming compacts with several Oklahoma tribes outside of the legal process created by the Legislature.
“The Oklahoma Supreme Court has been clear that the governor lacked any authority to do that. The Cherokee Nation – alongside the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Citizen Potawatomi Nation – have been in federal court to ensure that no gaming occurs under these illegal compacts,” said Hill. “I welcome the interest of Attorney General Drummond and any state officials who are dedicated to seeing the law followed where these illegal compacts are concerned.”
This comes amid Stitt’s recent vetoes on tobacco and car tag compact extension bills with the state’s tribes. On June 26, the Oklahoma State Senate fell one vote short of the two-thirds majority required to override the governor’s veto on a tribal tobacco compact. The Senate adjourned that day without considering the car tag override.
According to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Treat suggested the Legislature will attempt another override.
The UKB did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
