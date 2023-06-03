VINITIA — Cherokee Nation is celebrating the addition of three electric vehicle charging stations at its newly opened cultural and welcome center in Vinita.
On Friday, May 26, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. visited the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center, which opened in October 2022, overlooking iconic Route 66.
The charging stations are part of the tribe’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
“An investment made today in the preservation of our planet is one we’re proud to make, knowing it will serve the next seven generations,” said Hoskin. “We hope travelers will take advantage of the charging stations here in Vinita and take some time to enjoy the culture, history and art all on display at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center.”
The charging stations are on the south side of the building and are available for public use on a first-come, first-served basis.
While charging their vehicles, visitors can enjoy indoor and outdoor art installations and learn more about the culture and history of the Cherokee people through permanent exhibits and rotating art shows. The center also offers a large gift shop, a grab-and-go café with Native-inspired cuisine, and space for cultural classes and community events.
The eco-friendly effort is not the first for Cherokee Nation. In 2017, it built one of the first solar canopies in Oklahoma at its headquarters in Tahlequah. The structure is used to charge Cherokee Nation’s electric fleet vehicles and accommodate the rising number of electric cars driven by staff and visitors to its tribal complex. The tribe also has two public, rural eco-friendly electric buses to transport employees and tribal citizens to work and tribal health centers and an electric school bus, which is the first of its kind in the state of Oklahoma.
The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is at 953 E. Illinois Ave. For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
