The Cherokee Nation recently welcomed new leadership to its Education Services department and Sequoyah High School.
New leadership position changes include executive director of Education Services, deputy executive director of Education Services, Sequoyah High School superintendent, Sequoyah High School principal, Sequoyah High School head football coach, and more.
“It’s always exciting to bring in talented leadership within our own Cherokee Nation citizens, who have a wealth of education leadership and a passion for seeing Native American students succeed,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Education has always been, and will always be a top priority of this administration, and these new additions will no doubt further our efforts to be among the top education providers and supporters in northeast Oklahoma.”
Among the new leadership is Corey Bunch, who will serve as the new executive director of Education Services. Bunch replaces the former executive director, Ron Etheridge, who retired this year.
Bunch is a graduate of Northeastern State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in education, as well as a master’s degree in school administration. He is a Cherokee Nation citizen with 12 years of experience as a teacher and educational administrator for public schools and for the Cherokee Nation, including Maryetta Public Schools and Sequoyah High School. Most recently, he worked as the superintendent for Zion Public Schools in Adair County.
In addition to his experience as a school administrator, Bunch worked for the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses in other leadership capacities. From 2009 to 2011, he also served the Cherokee Nation as the deputy director of Education Services.
“I am excited about serving as the new executive director of Education because I believe that Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner want to keep pushing Education Services to excel even more. In my conversations with them, they have a great vision for the future of education within the programs that we operate, the public schools that we partner with and for the other citizens who we impact,” Bunch said. “With the experiences that I've had as a student, teacher and administrator, I hope to bring 'real world' experience that can be applied to the functions across all of Cherokee Nation's education programs. I will use common sense and take practical approaches with the duties of executive director of Education Services, and I will encourage our employees to be as creative and efficient as possible so that we can continue to move our services in a direction that will not only reach even more citizens but continue to meet their needs at higher levels.”
Also included among the new leadership is Patrick Moore, a Cherokee Nation citizen who will serve as the new superintendent of Sequoyah Schools. Moore is a graduate of Northeastern State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He also received a master’s degree in educational administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He has more than 13 years of experience in education as a superintendent, principal, athletic director, teacher and coach.
Moore began his career in education at Sequoyah High School, completing his teaching internship in 2006.
“I’m very happy to be back at Sequoyah High School and excited about the opportunities we have to continue to build on a tradition of excellence in education. Sequoyah is a special place and our student population allows us a unique ability to have an impact on so many people and communities,” said Moore. “I look forward to getting to know all of the staff, and planning what will be a memorable school year for our students.”
Cherokee citizen Chad Hendricks has also been named Sequoyah High School head football coach. Hendricks is the former head football and track coach at Checotah High School.
“I’m from Tahlequah, so it’s exciting to be back home and work here at Sequoyah High School and get things rolling,” Hendricks said. “It’s going to be a bit of a challenge with everything that’s been going on. Everything has been shut down since spring break, but the coaches here know a lot about what’s been going on and we’re just excited to get started.”
Cherokee Nation Education Services oversees the tribe’s College Resource Center, Cultural Resource Center, ambassador and youth leadership programs, Johnson-O’Malley Program, Early Childhood Unit, Cherokee Immersion Charter School, as well as SHS.
“As a former professor at Carl Albert State College and a longtime champion of education, I believe we have a responsibility to make education opportunities for our children and citizens a top priority,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “With the experience that each of these individuals bring, I believe this new leadership team will make positive progress in our education system in the coming months and years."
Other positions filled in Education Services and Sequoyah High School include the following:
• Deputy Executive Director of Education Services Mark Vance was promoted from JOM director.
• Sequoyah High School Principal Natalie Cloud, a former director of Central Academy and assistant principal at Tahlequah High School, is slated to start June 15.
• Education Services’ JOM Director Carolyn Allen comes with more than 30 years of public school education, including more than 20 at Tahlequah Public Schools.
• Senior Advisor of Education Aaron Emberton comes with guidance counseling and teaching experience from Carl Albert State College and is slated to start July 6.
A head boys' basketball coach will also be named soon.
