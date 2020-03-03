Cherokee Nation’s executive work group on hemp, cannabis and related opportunities met for the first time in February and established a direct way for Cherokee Nation citizens to give input or submit questions.
Interested individuals can email Hemp-WorkGroup@cherokee.org for comments or questions.
“We want to study this emerging industry, so that we can get a baseline to craft good policy for the future of our tribe and tribal citizens,” Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. said. “To do this not only requires an executive workgroup to make recommendations, but we also want to incorporate comments and concerns from our Tribal citizens as it relates to hemp and cannabis cultivation, production and use in the medical industry.”
Hoskin appointed a Cherokee Nation work group to study issues relating to hemp and cannabis in fields such as commerce, health care and agriculture in January.
The group will make recommendations on internal Cherokee Nation Human Resources policies, and potential changes to Cherokee Nation statutes and regulations impacting the growth and use of hemp and cannabis and what role, if any, cannabis can play in the Cherokee Nation’s Health Services system.
Work group members will also study and make recommendations on potential economic opportunities for the Cherokee Nation within the commercial hemp and cannabis industry.
“This is the first in a series of meetings to evaluate and make policy recommendations to the Principal Chief and the Council of the Cherokee Nation by the end of May,” Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha said. “We have the right folks at the table and I look forward to working with this team to bring clarity and recommendations on these important issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.