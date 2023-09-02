“Music is the universal language of mankind,” wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, an American poet and educator.
Music bonds people together and has the power to change lives. It can express joy, grief, and anger, and it can uplift. Music is life.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Cherokee Casino Chota Conference Center, 30 musicians gathered to share their love of music and compete in the annual fiddlers' contest.
Bubba Hopkins warmed up the audience in the hallway with his own brand of fiddling.
“I’m entering the open competition. And the no holds barred. I don’t know what tunes I’m playing yet. I’ll decide once I get up there," he said. “I’ve been playing about 30 years, since I was 6 years old.”
This isn't Hopkins' first time in the contest. And he's won five times.
“We all just play with each other, pretty much. Help each other out, you know," he said.
Later, he proved that point by grabbing his guitar and playing along on stage with the younger fiddlers.
To kick off the contest, Jerry Bigfeather, host and accompanist, took the stage with his guitar strapped over his shoulder. He announced in a booming voice, “Welcome to the 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday. Our judges are sitting in the back, facing the wall. All they can do is hear the music. We don’t use names for any of the contestants. Makes it fair that way.”
There are four divisions, he added.
"First is the Li’l Britches group. That’s for ages 10 and under. Next is the Junior division. That’s ages 11-17. Then we have the open division. That’s adults of any age. Then there’s ages 62 and up. We call them the Ol’ Timers," he said.
When the audience’s laughter died down, Bigfeather explained the "no holds barred category."
"That means there are no rules. They can play whatever they want. Anything goes," he said.
All contestants were required to play a waltz, a hoedown, and a tune of their own choice. All songs had to be played from memory. The no holds barred division allowed one tune in any style, genre, or tempo.
Charlene Parker, 10, was a contestant in the Li’l Britches division. She has been playing fiddle for three years.
“This is my second time to compete,” she said. “I’m playing 'Tom and Jerry' and 'Ozark Mountain Waltz' and 'Joe Turner Blues.'”
When asked if she was nervous, Charlene smiled shyly and said, “Maybe a little.”
Her nerves didn’t show on stage. In fact, all the contestants looked confident and skilled, enjoying every note they played. It was hard for observers to tell who enjoyed the music more, the fiddlers or the audience.
After a toe-tapping, finger-snapping good time, the audience left with smiles on their faces and humming under their breath.
That is the universal language of music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.