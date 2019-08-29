Cherokee Nation will be celebrating the 67th Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah this Labor Day weekend.
The annual event includes the powwow Friday and Saturday nights, the parade and State of the Nation address by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Saturday morning, and a fireworks show wrapping up on Sunday night.
Multiple art shows, cultural exhibits, sporting events, and activities for children and elders are planned from the Cherokee Nation complex to downtown Tahlequah.
The public is invited to attend any of the Holiday events.
For more information or a Cherokee National Holiday schedule and map, visit holiday.cherokee.org.
