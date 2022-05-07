The 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday will feature a return to in-person activities when the celebration is held over Labor Day weekend in September, including a new fishing tournament, cornhole competitions, the return of traditional games, an inter-tribal powwow, softball tournaments and other long-time favorites.
Traditionally, the Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The celebration was adapted in 2020 and 2021 to include a number of virtual and limited in-person events in the interest of public health.
This year, most holiday activities will be in-person Sept. 1-4 in and around Tahlequah. The Holiday will continue to provide virtual elements so Cherokee citizens who cannot attend can participate in the celebration online at www.thecherokeeholiday.com.
"Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I are looking forward to our planned return to in-person fellowship during this year's 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday in September," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "As we join friends and family to commemorate this year's celebration, we will focus not only on the legacy that the Cherokee people have forged throughout our history, but we will look ahead to the opportunities that are before us as Cherokee people."
Hoskin and Warner will join members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation for the annual State of the Nation Address in downtown Tahlequah.
The 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday theme is "Forging a Legacy: Seven Decades of Cherokee Fellowship." The theme and art were designed to honor the 70 years of Cherokee fellowship during the annual holiday gathering.
The center of the holiday design features the official Cherokee Nation seal surrounded by traditional Southeastern design elements. The elements feature an expansion of the inner four directions and symbolize Hoskin and Warner's first four years in office. A circle with 11 arrows represents their 11 key initiatives put into effect since taking office in 2019, including the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act; the Career Readiness Act; the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act; the Historic Registry Act; the Cherokee Heritage Center Act; the Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act; the Public Health and Wellness Act; the Verna D. Thompson Early Childhood Education Act; the Wilma P. Mankiller & Charlie Soap Water Act; the Respond, Recover and Rebuild initiative; and the Cherokee Nation Justice System expansion initiative.
Other elements reflect a Mississippian ceremonial design and symbolize the Cherokee communities being interwoven with the Cherokee Nation and tribal government. Vertical and horizontal rectangles inside the circle reflect the 70 years of the Cherokee National Holiday. The artwork was designed by Cherokee National Treasure Dan Mink.
The Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe's government after forced removal from the Cherokees' original homelands in the Southeast. Vendors interested in arts and crafts or food booth space can now register on the website at www.thecherokeeholiday.com. The public is also invited to join the holiday conversation early by participating in the online community accessible from the Holiday website.
Follow the latest news and announcements about the Cherokee National Holiday on the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/cherokeenationalholiday. For more information, contact Cherokee National Holiday Director Austin Patton at 918-822-2427 or holiday@cherokee.org.
