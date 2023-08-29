This year’s Cherokee National Holiday celebration, set for Sept. 1-3 in Tahlequah, is the 71st annual event, and the weekend is chock full of music, cultural activities, and games.
The holiday commemorates the signing of the Nation’s constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribal government in Indian Territory after the forced relocation.
“It’s significant that we celebrate this every year, but especially this year as well, as we continue to fight for tribal sovereignty,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
A bluegrass and folk concert, the first Dalalapalooza live concert presented by the tribe, will be held over two days at One Fire Field, Sept. 1-2, from 6-10 p.m.
Artists include Agalisiga Mackey, Hannah Renell, Johnny Mullenax, Kayln Fay, Monica Taylor, and Travis Fite. Arkansauce will headline on Saturday night.
Attendees to the concerts are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Traditional games will be played pre-holiday and during the weekend, and competition is stiff.
A fast-ball and co-ed softball tournament was played the weekend of Aug. 25-27, with the Young Guns taking home first place in the competitions. The slow-pitch softball tournament is scheduled for the holiday weekend.
Other games, such as stickball, horseshoe pitching, golf, and cornhole are scheduled throughout the weekend. Some pre-holiday games are scheduled prior to the start of the weekend. These include golf and a fishing tournament.
During the Cherokee Art Show and Sale, a four-day event Aug. 31-Sept. 3, at the Chota Conference Center in the Cherokee Casino, artists and crafts people will showcase works from all federally recognized Native American artists at all skill levels.
For those who love beautiful handmade quilts, wall hangings, purses, and clothing, attend the show at the Chota Conference Ballroom at the Cherokee Casino. The dates are Aug. 31-Sept. 3.
At One Fire Field, an arts, crafts and food venue runs from 4-10 p.m. on Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 2, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The Free Fun Zone with bounce house, bungee jumping, mechanical bull, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more, will be at One Fire Field from 4-10 p.m. on Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sept. 2, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The State of the Nation address is at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in Tahlequah on Sept. 2. It follows the parade, which starts at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
“For those who cannot make this year’s State of the Nation in person, [they] can watch the live stream on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page,” said Crystal Walters, Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator.
At the Inter-Tribal Powwow, Sept. 1-2, dancers will compete for top honors and over $35,000 in prize money. The event runs from 4-10 p.m.
The Grand Entry is scheduled at 7 p.m. each night of the powwow.
Check it out
For more information and exact times and days for events, see https://thecherokeeholiday.com. To keep up with the latest news and announcements, follow the official Holiday Facebook page.
