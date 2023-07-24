When an expected 100,000 visitors converge on Tahlequah this Labor Day weekend to celebrate Cherokee National Holiday, they will be met with several new events as, well as old favorites.
In addition to annual affairs like the intertribal powwow and parade, the 71st Cherokee National Holiday will feature a few newcomers, starting with a music festival.
“Dalalapalooza is new this year with two nights of live music at One Fire Field,” said Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator Crystal Walters.
Walters said three musical acts will perform on both Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The headliner will take the stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“The genre of music will be folk/bluegrass,” said Walters.
Walters said Cherokee Talks will take place at the newly-constructed Durbin Feeling Language Center this year.
“We have seven keynote speakers who will cover topics from standup comedy; cinematic storytelling; poetry; writing; learning to speak Cherokee; and botany,” she said. “These talks will take place both Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.”
Sporting events are a regular part of Cherokee National Holiday and this year include softball, 3-on-3 basketball, fishing, and more.
“The Cornhole Tournament or ‘Cornament’ will be hosted indoors this year at the Sequoyah Sports Complex in the old gymnasium. Games begin at 9:30 a.m,” she said.
Walters said preregistration is required.
A community games championship is also on the schedule for Aug. 26 – the Saturday before Cherokee National Holiday – and will feature blowgun, chunkey, cornstalk shoot, hatchet throw, horseshoes, and marbles competitions. The Stickball Shootout Championship will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Sequoyah Sports Complex with competitions for youth 13 and under, men, and women.
Learn more
More information about specific Cherokee National Holiday events is available at: https://thecherokeeholiday.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.