VINITA – “Jane Osti: A Legacy of Her Own” runs May 12-Oct. 29 at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita.
The legacy of Cherokee pottery revivalist Anna Mitchell continues to thrive in the work of those she mentored like Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti.
Guided by Mitchell through her discovery of Indigenous southeastern forms in clay, Osti found inspiration to create stunning, in-demand works of art that led to a distinguished career.
As an artist embracing Cherokee traditional pottery and its proliferation, Osti understands the importance of sharing her knowledge with others and earned her National Treasure distinction from Cherokee Nation in 2005.
“Pottery has created a beautiful life for me and led me on an amazing journey,” said Osti. “An investment made in sharing our culture with one another is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and I’m thankful for all the friends I have made along the way. As an artist, it’s wonderful to see your work take on a life of its own. Some of my work is enjoyed by private collectors, others shared in public museums or exhibits. The greatest honor I have had is my work being used to advance advocacy issues like efforts to end domestic violence or raising awareness about Missing or Murdered Indigenous People. Knowing my work stands for something bigger than myself is the greatest honor and privilege.”
More than two dozen pieces will be on display in the exhibit, including works available to the public for purchase.
An opening reception will be held on June 10 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the artist and the exhibit. It is open to the public and free to attend.
