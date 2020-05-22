Cherokee officials honor fallen warriors

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Speaker Joe Byrd, and Chief of Staff Todd Enlow met as a small group Friday morning to honor the fallen warriors and all those who have lost their lives serving this nation for Memorial Day.
This year’s ceremony was different from past years, as they wanted to honor veterans safely and did not open it to the public.
