Cherokee Phoenix rises to challenge of pandemic

Newspaper offices have continued to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic, but many have made adjustments to keep staff members safe and to push through a drop in revenue.
Tyler Thomas is executive editor of the Cherokee Phoenix, the Cherokee Nation's official newspaper. He said he is proud of his team and how they have handled this unique situation.
"Our news team has worked diligently to produce content that keeps our citizens informed on a variety of topics. Meanwhile, our sales and operations team continues to keep our newspaper operating smoothly in a time of uncertainty," said Thomas. "I could not ask for a better team and am very proud of the passion they have to serve the Cherokee people."
When the pandemic began in mid-March, the Cherokee Phoenix staff of 14 employees began working from home in accordance with tribal policy.
"We continued working from home until June 1, when Cherokee Nation began their Phase 2 of reintroducing employees who were not in the at-risk categories to the workplace. However, our news team was still active and in the field, reporting news while using the recommended precautionary measures," said Thomas.
For Phase 2, employees not in at-risk categories were divided into two teams and have been alternating weeks in the office. Both teams will return to the office July 6.
According to the reopening plan, staff members in the at-risk categories will continue working from home and will not return to the office any earlier than Sept. 7.
Early on in Phase 1, Thomas said, reporters experienced some difficulty finding or speaking with sources due to the pandemic.
"When possible, we have relied on phone and email for interviews, especially for interview subjects that expressed concern over potential exposure. However, as the weeks have passed, the difficulty seems to be subsiding," he said. "I think it helps that our news team takes the necessary steps to make the subjects feel safe."
Thomas said the community has been very receptive to changes made in the Phoenix's operations.
"The pandemic hit just as we were beginning to sell our 2020 Homecoming T-shirt, and we had to suspend sales for a short time. I believe our audience understood the circumstances, and now that we are back and have resumed the selling of our shirts, we are seeing steady interest from the public once again," said Thomas. "I also think it gives community members ease to see our staff taking the necessary safety measures when out in the field. Our staff wears masks, and maintains a safe distance when interacting with the public. We want the public to know we are dedicated to informing them about the virus, as well as doing our part to mitigate the spread."
Since many on the small staff were already cross-trained for various duties, the Phoenix has continued operating as normal as possible the past few months. Technology to assist with working at home was one new expense.
"I believe having that already in place helped us to produce our publication with relative ease, even during a pandemic and working from home," said Thomas. "Most already had the equipment necessary to work remotely, so there were not much in the way of expenses when we made that transition in March. We did have to buy subscriptions for online tools that would allow us to share large files or have video conference meetings, but we really did not have anything that was a large additional cost due to the pandemic."
As with all other newspapers, the greatest impact came in the area of advertising.
"With businesses shut down for the better part of two to three months, the dollars were just not there to use for advertising," he said. "We are hoping to see an uptick for this last quarter of the fiscal year so we can make up for some of that shortfall this past quarter. We were not far off from our forecasted amount, so I am confident that as the economy opens back up, we will be able to."
The Cherokee Phoenix was the first newspaper published by Native Americans in the United States and the first published in a Native American language. It is published as a twice-monthly broadsheet in Tahlequah and offers additional content online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.