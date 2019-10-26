Cherokee potter Osti to speak

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in or near the Ballenger Room of the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library.
The scheduled speaker will be Jane Osti, Cherokee potter, who was born in the Rocky Ford area of Tahlequah. Later, she began her college classes in San Francisco, but moved back to Tahlequah in 1985 with her husband and family. She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts at NSU in 1989, and went on to earn her Master of Science in 1992.
Osti had begun making pottery while at NSU with instructor Jerry Choate, making wheel-thrown pottery and sculpture. In 1989, she met renowned Cherokee potter Anna Mitchell, who became her mentor and friend. Mitchell introduced her to traditional Cherokee pottery and designs. By 1991, Jane had traveled and exhibited her traditional woodlands and mound builders-inspired earthenware and raku pottery in various museums and Indian markets. She has won prestigious awards and garnered the interest of international collectors.
Osti is one of the youngest Cherokee artist to be named a Living Treasure by the Cherokee Nation in 2005. In addition to making pottery and sculpture, she teaches classes in her Tahlequah studio, and creates clay sculptured and slab built masks, pots and shields that are often inspired by woodland arts and artifacts. Her work depicts abstract animals, landscape and nature imagery. She uses traditional wooden paddles carved in intricate patterns to enhance the beauty of her work while maintaining ancient traditions. Her work is celebrated and displayed in many outlying locations and can be viewed here in Tahlequah at the Spider Gallery, the entrance to the new Cherokee Casino, the Cherokee Heritage Center, and the Cherokee Gift Shop, and most can be purchased at these locations.
Visitors are welcome to all ITGHS meetings and there is no charge to attend. Members may pay their dues this month or wait until January when the group resumes its regular meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.