The Citizens League of Southeast Texas is hosting a virtual scholarship meeting June 13 at 11 a.m. on Zoom.
Special guests include Cherokee Nation At-Large Tribal Council Members Mary Baker Shaw and Julia Coates. There will be a Q&A session with former Tribal Council Member Cara Cowan Watts. Guests are asked to watch the prerecorded workshop before the meeting.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84249311521?pwd=YnZQMFRvN0xzc2hjcS93NXI3NytDZz09; meeting ID: 842 4931 1521; and password: 669761.
For more information, visit www.cherokeepins.org/college.
