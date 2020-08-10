Cherokee sites back open; museum features Cecil Dick's story

Locals and out-of-town guests at the Cherokee National History Museum can again learn about the work of a trailblazer in Native art, since the Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism reopened its sites last week.
"Cecil Dick: Father of Cherokee Art," runs through September at the history museum, where guests can explore the highlights of Dick's life, including the early days that led him to his career.
"Dick was born in Oklahoma in 1915 to a traditional Cherokee home," said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism. "When he became an orphan, he was sent to boarding schools, where he had to learn English. In 1932, the superintendent of his boarding school noticed Dick's artistic abilities and arranged for him to attend the Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The students in the program were taught to paint in the flat painting style popular with Plains Indian tribes: a two-dimensional foreground with an empty or plain background."
On the first floor of the exhibit, guests will find several of the Cherokee National Treasure's paintings that depict culture, heritage, and history of Cherokees. His use of vibrant colors radiate off of the gallery's wood flooring and beige walls. In the past, some of the paintings have hung in Cherokee Nation properties, like the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Patrons will also notice in the exhibit a clear case with a silver medal awarded to Dick. The Sequoyah Medal was given to him in 1983 for intellectual and artistic achievements. Dick's work has been features in collections at the Smithsonian Museum, the Philbrook Museum, the Heard Museum, the Gilcrease Museum, and the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, among others.
"Having grown up in a traditional Cherokee home, Dick knew all of the stories about animals and plants, so he chose to paint in his unique woodlands style with elaborate backgrounds," said Owens.
While Cherokees have long had to watch others tell their history for them, the Cherokee National History Museum provides a platform for the tribe to more accurately detail its own story. It is housed in the tribe's Cherokee National Capitol building, which was originally built in 1869. It includes a timeline of Cherokee lifestyle from pre-European contact, all the way to the tribe's status today.
"Each site focuses on a different aspect of our story and offers unique content that supports an immersive experience for our guests," said Owens. "We hope that through these sites, we can continue to share the rich heritage of the Cherokee Nation and showcase its thriving culture and people."
Visitors of the Cherokee National History Museum can walk through the second story of the building to peruse various artifacts and read about the tribe's forced removal of its homeland. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The cultural tourism department has implemented new safety procedures, including physical distancing, limited occupancy, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation.
Guests will be asked to complete a brief health screening and a noninvasive temperature check to ensure everyone's safety, All staff and guests will be required to wear face masks at this time. The museum is in the downtown are of Tahlequah, at 101 S. Muskogee Ave.
