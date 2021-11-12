BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will offer a Cherokee language class with Lawrence Panther, "The Art of the Cherokee Language: Conjugations, Cherokee's Five Categories."
The workshop will be on Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in MONAH's Great Room. There will be a limit of 45 people. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite. Masks are required.
This class will build upon the principles taught during the first part of Panther's Cherokee Language Program. The first portion is available free on MONAH's Facebook Live. Panther will discuss Cherokee's five categories of conjugations and have a limited amount of free workbooks for the audience. This program will be recorded and uploaded to MONAH's YouTube channel and website. Visit the website to learn more.
Lawrence Panther is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. He is a fluent speaker and self-taught in the Cherokee written language. Lawrence is originally from Kenwood, Oklahoma. His parents were fluent speakers of Cherokee and Cherokee was spoken at his home and at family gatherings.
Lawrence was 8 years old when he was sent to the Seneca Indian Boarding School in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. At the school, all the Native American students were already speaking English, thus he became immersed in the language.
He is a graduate of Sequoyah High School and a proud alumnus of Northeastern State University. Currently, Lawrence resides in Kansas, Oklahoma, and works as a Cherokee Language teacher at Stilwell High School, and as an adjunct instructor of Cherokee language at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
