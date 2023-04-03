Cherokee Nation deputy chief hopeful David Comingdeer has seen his appeal denied by the Supreme Court of the Cherokee Nation.
Comingdeer filed for deputy chief candidate on Feb. 9. The Cherokee Nation Election Commission found Comingdeer was found ineligible for candidacy in the 2023 Cherokee General Election on Feb. 27. Comingdeer appealed the decision to CNEC and was denied again on March 3.
CNEC found Comingdeer ineligible on the basis of outstanding attorney fees and costs from the 2023 Supreme Court Case “David Comingdeer v. Cherokee Nation Election Commission and Joshua Sam, individually” to the amount of $10,875.
According to Section 31A(4) of the election code, any outstanding fines and civil penalties imposed by the Election Commission and any court-ordered fines, costs, attorney’s fees and/or civil penalties from a previous Cherokee Nation general or special election must be paid before a person can be eligible to run as a candidate for an elective office in a subsequent general or special election.
Chief Justice John C. Garrett wrote an opinion on the case and said the CN Council’s enactment of EC Section 31A(4) on May 16, 2022, was constitutional and that CNEC enforcement of it was “reasonable and proper.”
In his appeal, Comingdeer alleged the election code was being applied retroactively to prevent him from being eligible to run in the 2023 General Election. Comingdeer said the election code was enacted May 2023, 2022, while he was ordered to pay the fees from his 2021 SC case on Sept 13, 2021.
“Based off the Cherokee Nation Election Code approved and signed after the Supreme Court case, CNCA 26 31 A 4 cannot take retroactive effect in my eligibility to run for deputy chief in 2023,” said Comingdeer in his March 2 letter to CNEC contesting his denial of eligibility.
However, Garrett noted the filing period for candidates in the 2023 Cherokee General Election was Feb. 6-8.
“Comingdeer had ample time to remedy his issue for candidacy during that time,” wrote Garrett. “Instead, prospective candidate Comingdeer has ample time to satisfy his court-ordered obligation to pay attorney fees. Thus, Comingdeer through his non-compliance with a valid court order rendered himself ineligible.”
This Supreme Court denied Comingdeer’s claim of retroactivity and his appeal.
