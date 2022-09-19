The regularly scheduled meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held on the last Monday of the month, Sept. 26, at the Ballenger Genealogy Room of the Northeastern State University Library at 3 p.m.
The program will be by well-known storyteller, craftsman, Cherokee speaker and historian Sammy Still. He is a full-blood Cherokee who was raised in a traditional Cherokee home, where he learned the language and absorbed the traditions from his family and various elders he came into contact with.
Still learned to craft baskets, blowguns, bows and stickballs, and is the only known Keetoowah marble maker. As a member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, he received the "Tradition Keeper" award for making the traditional stone marbles. He has taught the language and skills so they would not be lost to future generations because he believes the Cherokee language, history, culture and traditions define Cherokees as a people.
Still has worked for the UKB as public information officer and editor of the Cherokee Gaduwa News. He has also been employed by the Cherokee Nation, where he worked with Deputy Chief Hastings Shade and Anna Sixkiller and with Ed Fields on the online and long-distance learning Cherokee program. Still retired in 2018, but soon decided he wanted to continue to help teach language and other traditional skills, and he is now employed by the Cherokee Nation as a language specialist in the translation department, which translates English into Cherokee. He said he is especially pleased to be working with Anna Sixkiller, David Crawler and Dennis Sixkiller, whom he credits with helping him in this work.
Still is a graduate of Bacone Junior College with an Associate Arts Degree and NSU, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He is a member of the Native Journalism Association and the National Congress of American Indians, and is one of the four founding members of the Turtle Island Liars Club. He has shared his knowledge of old stories and traditions with schools, universities, and groups such as ITGHS throughout the United States.
Still and his wife Dama (Auxier) and their two daughters, Tonya and Tiffany, and five granddaughters, live in the Tahlequah area. He encourages and aids his granddaughters as they learn the Cherokee language and traditions.
Visitors are always welcome and there is no charge to attend meetings. They are welcome to leave after the program ends before the business meeting begins, if desired. For anyone wishing to join the group, the fee is $15 per year. The Ballenger Genealogy Room is rife with information about English and Native American roots, and those seeking help researching their family can receive help on Monday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. when NSU is in session.
For more information, call Anita Deiter at 918-207-9023.
