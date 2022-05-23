The Council of the Cherokee Nation’s May 16 meeting marked its first in-person assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past Monday, the Council approved new legislation and was updated on items from the previous session.
“It’s good to be back,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We can look forward to what I hope is a good, productive and safe summer as we continue to gather together.”
However, the Cherokee Nation does not plan to leave virtual events in the past. Though this summer’s Cherokee National Holiday will be held in-person, it will also feature some virtual components.
“I think we will always have those [virtual elements] because it helps connect Cherokees and their families around the world,” Hoskin continued. “But it will be good, won’t it, to be back.”
In other business:
• The Council confirmed the appointment of Barry Reynolds as a board member of Cherokee Nation Business.
• The council passed a legislative act amending Title 63, Chapter 2, of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency Organic Act, providing for severability and declaring an emergency.
• The Council passed a legislative act clarifying the composition of the board of directors for the Cherokee Nation Home Health Services, providing for payment and severability and declaring an emergency.
• The Council passed an act revising and restating Title 26 of the Cherokee Nation Code.
• The Council passed an act amending Title 18 of the Cherokee Nation Code.
• The Council passed an act amending legislative act No. 43-21, authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for the 2022 fiscal year and declaring an emergency.
• The Council passed an act amending legislative act No. 44-21, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year and declaring an emergency.
What's next
The next meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation will take place on June 6 at the W.W. Keeler Complex at 6 p.m.
