Each month, the Cherokee Nation honors Cherokee veterans with the Medal of Patriotism, but every day, the tribe looks to assist all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Cherokee Nation Veterans Center opened in 2013, and the programs and events continue to grow. Now, the new administration has developed a cabinet-level Secretary of Veterans Affairs position, for which former deputy chief and U.S. Navy veteran S. Joe Crittenden was nominated. Crittenden is still setting up his office at the CN Veterans Center, but he, and Director of CN Veterans Affairs Barbara Foreman, are busy making sure the center runs smoothly.
"His being here is going to be a plus for us," said Foreman, who was hired in 2017.
Crittenden was on site last Thursday night for bingo night, which is open to all veterans.
"To my knowledge, this Veterans Center is for all veterans. We try to make them feel welcome because this is the country they served," said Crittenden. "They have access to this facility. They can come in and talk with people for counseling, or come in for a cup of coffee and a doughnut. They can walk the grounds and visit the memorial."
Certain honors are restricted to Cherokee citizens, such as the National Medal of Patriotism, the Warrior Award and Warrior Flight to Washington, D.C.
The meal before the bingo games began was supplied through a collaboration with the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank. The bank also delivers excess items quarterly to the center for veterans and their widows. In the past, deliveries included items such as cereal, crackers, potatoes, fruit, and it has been enough for 125 family groups, according to Crittenden.
"We have vans that come that deliver to people who are homebound," he said. "It helps bridge that gap."
In August, a one-day claims event was held at the center with the Department of Veterans Affairs. This was open to all veterans and widows, and 54 people signed in for services. The purposes for participating were: filing disability claims, filing widow claims, wanting information, and "unemployability."
Of the 54 visitors, 29 said they were affiliated with the Cherokee Nation, three were United Keetoowah Band, one was Potawatomi, and 21 were non-Native or didn't list a tribe. The military affiliations were: Army, 29; Navy, 10; Marine Corps, five; Air Force, four; Army-USAF, one; and Oklahoma National Guard, one.
According to the Veterans Benefits Administration regional office, 57 veterans were seen during the event. The number of claims taken and processed was 24, with three claims that were "rated" the same day. This means a change in disability listed, such as one veteran went from non-service connection to 100 percent service disabled. One went from non-service to 40 percent, and another's increased from 20 to 50 percent. Seven veterans had exams done and their claims were to be rated once reports were available.
Those seeking assistance with benefits or counseling can call the CN Veterans Center, 918-772-4166. Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Disabled American Veterans are on site on Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Matt Tiger, a readjustment counselor from the Tulsa Veterans Affairs Center, offers individual and group counseling.
The Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Another support group for combat veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn meets the second and fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
While the Veterans Center is not available for rental, organizations may inquire about using the facility.
"We do allow veterans organizations to use the facility for meetings, as time permits, but the activities we have for our veterans keep the center very busy," said Foreman. "The main goal is to have a facility for our veterans to come to and be welcomed and comfortable with other veterans and staff of the Office of Veteran Affairs, seek services and join other fellow veterans in activities."
Crittenden said there is talk about their outgrowing the $2 million facility.
"We have property we could expand. It takes time, planning, and funding," he said. "We're a large tribe and we've been blessed that we have the talent and revenue to do something like this."
Check it out
A website for the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center is currently being set up, so those needing information are encouraged to call or stop by the center Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
