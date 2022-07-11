The Cherokee Nation announced it has now expanded its $150 clothing assistance program to include young college and career tech students to help assist with economic barriers.
"Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs," said Principal Chief Hoskin Jr.. "Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today's economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens."
Last week Hoskin Jr. announced a $150 school clothing program for Cherokees from birth to 18 years old, making it the largest clothing assistance program in Cherokee history.
The expanded clothing assistance program is for any Cherokee Nation citizen from birth to 18 years old and enrolled in high school, and now expands to those in college or career tech and up to age 22 as now eligible.
There are no residency restrictions or income guidelines for the program.
Applicants must be a Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022. Proof of high school, college, or career tech enrollment will be required for applicants age 19-22.
"During the past three years under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan we have committed over $750 million in direct financial assistance to Cherokee citizens here on the reservation and across the country," said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
"This latest program will reach thousands of young Cherokees as they return to school or head to college or career tech campuses and is over a $13 million investment."
Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until July 29, at 5 p.m. through the tribe's online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.
Applicants who do not have access to a computer or reliable internet and wish to apply for the assistance, can also visit any of the following area office locations any time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: 17675 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, at the Cherokee Nation W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex Human Services Department; or 406 W. Locust St., Stilwell.
Additionally, Human Services staff will be available for the following area community sign-up events from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at these dates:
Peggs, July, 19, Peggs School Gymnasium, 10821 E Hickory Ave.; and Westville, July 20, Westville School Cafeteria, 500 Chincapin St.;
For more information on Cherokee Nation programs and services, visit www.Cherokee.org.
