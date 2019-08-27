Thousands of people will descend upon Tahlequah this week for the 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday. But tribal citizens with a competitive mentality began the festivities early with several pre-holiday events last weekend.
James Sutteer was one of many who drove to town with his family Saturday to take part in the Cherokee Nation's annual Traditional Native Games at One Fire Field, where contests rooted in Cherokee culture and history were held.
"It gives me a chance to meet and hang out with some people I don't see all the time," said Sutteer. "I know all of these guys, and if it hadn't been for this, I wouldn't. It's been a life-enriching experience, that's for sure."
Sutteer and his son, Farris, visited from Chickasha, to vie in the games. Competing is nothing new to the family. Sutteer said his son can typically be found on the baseball diamond, soccer pitch, or basketball court, while his daughter plays softball.
Both he and Farris qualified for the finals in multiple events, giving them a chance to win a cash prize. However, their participation was more for amusement than it was competitive.
"When we have a free weekend, we come out and do this and try to have a good time," said Sutteer. "It gives us a chance to hang out and be together as a family without having to be so stressed out about balls and strikes and who won and who lost."
Under the trees at One Fire Field, tribal citizens gathered around to watch hatchet throwing, blowgun, Cherokee marbles, horseshoes and cornstalk shoot competitions. To be eligible for the championships, athletes had to place in the top three of qualifying competitions held throughout the region this summer.
At the hatchet throw contest, viewers sat in their lawn chairs and watched the competitors take turns throwing at a playing card pinned to a wooden target. The object of the game was to hit the playing card five times, with players alternating turns. The first to hit five cards, or the most after time expired, was the winner.
Ryan Langston competed in the hatchet throwing championship, but he was modest about his own abilities.
"Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while," said Langston.
Langston began attending the Native Games two years ago. While he took turns hatcheting, his sons got involved in the blowgun competition. He said he doesn't practice as much as he should, but "like anything else, there's just some basic physics involved."
"Some of these guys you can see are really good and they practice," said Langston. "Occasionally, my boys and I will get out and toss one around the yard when we have time. Most, if not all of these games, have roots in historical, traditional Cherokee culture. So it's a good way to connect and be exposed to some culture. We really enjoy it."
Sloane Crussler entered one of the junior divisions of the blowgun competition after qualifying in Ochelata this year. Sloane said she didn't expect to make it to the finals, but was happy to have qualified and enjoys nailing the target with a precise shot.
Down the street from One Fire Field, a stickball tournament was underway at the Sequoyah High School football field. Four teams of 12 were pitted against one another in the physical contest. Men could be seen tackling one another as they fought for possession of the ball, before racing down the field to score against the other team.
Wooden posts are used as goals in the game, and players must use their sticks to sling the ball into the post. Although a person standing still might find it easy to hit the post, one bystander said the difficulty is increased "when a pack of guys are trying to drag you down."
Martin Straw previously visited the Native Games before stopping by the stickball field. He wanted to check out the tournament for a bit before he headed home. He said he was impressed by the level of play, and didn't plan on jumping in anytime soon.
"It's been so long since I've picked up a stick, I would probably hurt myself," he said.
"I could probably throw the ball around a bit, but when you've got big, fast guys like that running at you and trying to tackle you, it's best I stay on the side."
Sporting competitions are only one aspect of Cherokee culture. For many kids, though, it opens the door to other areas of the tribe that they might not have explored yet.
"[The Native Games] has been a great deal for me," said Sutteer. "It's gives me a chance to introduce some culture to my kids that's not dancing or language. Once they're curious, maybe they'll expand out and do some more of those things. Right now, play is the easiest way to introduce culture."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.