Cherokees keep alive traditions in cultivation

For the second year in a row, the Cherokee National Holiday is being held virtually, with numerous events and tours streamed online.
On Friday, Cherokee Nation Ethnobiology Manager Feather Smith gave a virtual tour of the Cherokee Nation heirloom garden and native plant site, where the tribe keeps and cultivates many of its traditional plants. Among the native plants grown at the site is selu, or corn. Smith recited a common saying the tribe has: “No self-respecting Cherokee would ever be without a corn patch.”
“Selu is definitely one of our most important heirloom crops, but part of the reason for that is really the ease of growing,” Smith said. “We can always depend on a big harvest from selu every single year.”
Cherokees are known for growing Three Sisters gardens, made up of corn, beans and squash. In that method, the first plant to go into the ground is the corn. Cherokees typically allow the selu to give grow in size before adding the other two crops. The year, the tribe has planted Cherokee white eagle corn, which can reach anywhere from 8 to 14 feet tall.
Growing on the arbor at the site is possum grapes. Smith said the grapes are traditionally used when making grape dumplings – a Cherokee delicacy.
“We would take the grapes, boil them down, add some sugar to them to make them a little bit sweeter, and then add dumplings into that mixture. It really makes a great Cherokee dessert,” she said. “Possum grapes aren’t quite as sweet this time of year; they’re not even ripe yet. Most of the time, we like to try to wait until after it gets a little bit colder in the year, and that’s when the grapes actually sweeten up.”
Cherokees have seven sacred plants, five of which are planted in the garden. The rattlesnake master was known for its medicinal purposes, as it was used to treat snake bits. It is also believed that snakes tend to stay away from the plant.
Another sacred plant Smith showed off was New Jersey Tea. She said it got its name after the Boston Tea Party, when settlers living in North America did not have any tea coming over from Europe.
“So they started looking to the communities around them – to the different tribes – to see what would make a good tea substitute,” Smith said. “New Jersey Tea is one of the plants that really took off because it has a good flavor and a little bit of caffeine in it. However, it’s not very strong in caffeine, but it does have a great flavor for tea and has many medicinal uses, as well.”
Other traditional plants in the garden included milkweed, which serves as a host for monarch butterflies; and river cane. River cane was often used to make blowguns, baskets, and the floors and ceilings of homes.
Along the tour, Smith caught up with one the garden’s residents, a rabbit, also known as tsisdu. In Cherokee culture, rabbits are known for being tricksters.
“Tsisdu is oftentimes represented in a lot our myths as playing tricks on many of the other animals and oftentimes getting himself in trouble and causing a lot of mischief,” Smith said. “I can say that our resident tsisdu out here certainly hold up to their name. We love to see them, but they also like to cause us a lot of problems when it comes to our heirloom crops.”
All of the Cherokee National Holiday virtual events can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
