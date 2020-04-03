Cherokees, others step up food distribution

In times of uncertainty, area residents have stepped up to help one another, as lack of income and the need to stock up have brought food distribution services to the forefront.
Cherokee Nation has taken steps to feed its citizens, with the tribe’s administration and council members approving $350,000 in emergency funds to purchase food for elders who are not currently in the CN Food Distribution program. For the past few weeks, Cherokee Nation has worked with its community groups around the region to help distribute food. So far, it has distributed more than 1,500 food packages to make sure more than 4,000 elderly and disabled Cherokees have plenty of food.
“As the COVID-19 virus makes its way to the Cherokee Nation, it is our top priority to ensure our citizens are taken care of, especially the more vulnerable population, such as our elders and the disabled. With this emergency food for elders project that we established with our emergency funds, we can ensure food is not a worry for them,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We have already taken several steps to keep our community safe and we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference. As a community, we will get through this challenging time together.”
The Tri-Community Association – an organization in the Welling, Eldon, and Briggs area – has received multiple loads of various goods from the tribe, and volunteers have worked to help members get their hands on groceries. According to TCA President J.R. Sellers, the group has had so many people pick up food that at times, they have run out before they normally would end their service.
“That went along with our regular meal, which we always serve on Friday, anyway,” said Sellers. “So we had extra food, but we had a lot of extra people and we ran out after feeding 150 people.”
TCA volunteers have worked as a team to ensure they handed out the food safely. Customers are stopped at the front door, where they receive their goods and meals. The volunteers split into groups to have some unload boxes, some prepare the meals and goods, and some direct traffic.
“Another gentleman donated a lot of yogurt to us,” said Sellers. “So we called the other community members and told them if they want this stuff, come and get it. So we’ve sent several containers full of yogurt to other community facilities. We’re not doing it just right here, but we’re trying to do it for everybody.”
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the TCA, especially since the area has seen businesses close down and health officials confirm positive cases. Although it has taken extra time and manpower, Sellers said it’s an important time to help neighbors however they can.
“With this kind of crisis we got in this area, it’s pretty doggone important,” said Sellers. “It’s going to get bigger, bigger and bigger I’m sure, and our job is going to get bigger and bigger, but we’re going to handle it as long as we can.”
Meanwhile, Cherokee Nation has used its shuttered casinos to help package the groceries and prepare the deliveries. Volunteers have thrown on masks and gloves to handle the large amount of food. Efforts have included the packaging and distribution of more than 20,000 pound of flour, 37,000 pounds of green beans, and 47,000 apples.
“One of the best things we can do right now to help people is to address food security. We are trying to take all the action we can within our financial resources and trying to mitigate the circumstance that some may be faced with, like where they will be getting their next meal,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “As Cherokees, we are always coming together to help one another, and I can’t say enough to the volunteers and the people who have been on the frontlines and behind the scenes, our community organizations, and our food distribution sites that continue to help people during tough times like this.”
The tribe has distributed non-perishables such as canned and dry food items, as well as perishable foods like fresh fruits to the community organizations throughout the 14 counties. Each food package is designed to feed about three people for three weeks.
Get help
The Cherokee Nation has established the Cherokee Elder Food Hotline at 918-316-1670. Callers should be sure to have elders' names, phone numbers and addresses when calling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.