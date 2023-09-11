The Cherokee Nation Health Committee meeting heard reports from several departments and an update on the Oklahoma State University medical school during a Sept. 11 meeting.
George Villiere, head of Claremore Indian Hospital, gave a report on the COVID testing from last week and related that 236 tests were given, and there were no hospitalizations due to COVID.
The drive-through testing facility has been reopened at CIH, and COVID tests are still being given in the vaccine room, as well as flu shots.
“We are still down to one operating room,” said Villiere. “Our building is rather old and there were issues with the flooring. The concrete underneath had disintegrated. By the end of October, we should have both operating rooms back in operation.”
Vaccines are coming in slower than in past years, said Steve Jones, Cherokee Nation health services director.
“We will start [giving vaccines to] employees in two weeks and after than will start the public vaccines,” said Jones.
Jones stated that the latest COVID vaccine to cover the latest variant is not coming out until possibly late Oct.
Brian Hail, project manager with Indian Health Services, shared the progress on the evaluation of CIH. The information gathering is in process and feedback from patients regarding their experience with CIH is being evaluated.
“Indian Health Services is working to improve the patient’s experience with Claremore Indian Hospital,” said Hail.
There is an office in Claremore with Cherokee Nation staff so patients who are denied coverage can come in person and appeal the decision.
Danny Callison, District 15 tribal councilor, noticed in the report that third-party revenue is way up and wanted to know the reason.
Villiere explained part of the reason is Medicaid expansion.
“And our department looks at patients that have no third-party resources and our patient advocates help to find someone for everyone. Those two things have contributed to that,” said Villiere.
David Gann, former IHS physician, shared the big news that IHS had a site visit from the accreditation board, and in the preliminary report, IHS has met all standards and measures.
“They gave a handful of recommendations,” said Gann. “The final report will be in October. Cherokee Nation was the first health department to become accredited in the U.S.”
One of the members asked when COVID will be downgraded to just a flu.
Gann responded that COVID is more contagious and more deadly than the flu so COVID be ignored. Gann reported that in a book titled, “The Contagion Next Time” by Sandro Galea, noted the the U.S. had such a hard time is because it started out as an unhealthy nation.
“And the way to battle that is to make our communities more healthy,” said Gann.
IHS and CDC recommends getting the vaccine. More data is coming out on “long COVID,” across numerous body systems, and the scientific community is studying that, said Gann.
“The main goal of the vaccine is to keep people out of the hospital,” said Gann. “Based on what we’ve seen, I will be surprised if only 20% of our population get the vaccine. That makes me sad when there is a proven way to take care of this.”
Gann reported the IHS isn’t seeing much flu now and they don’t know when it is going to peak.
Under new business, Natasha Bray, dean of OSU Oklahoma School of Medicine, gave a report.
“The first thing to realize is we are in our fourth year and graduate our first class in May,” said Bray.
“We want all students and faculty and staff to feel they are a part of the community,” said Bray in regard to the learning environment of the college. “We expose people to the possibilities that people can become physicians.”
Regarding demographics, Bray stated that out of the 208 students on the Cherokee Nation campus, 50 students are Native American, close to 25% of the student body.
CN has a higher ratio of rural students versus the Tulsa campus, and that is normal due to the geographic area, said Bray.
“We allow our students the opportunity in their third and fourth year to choose communities they would like to serve,” said Bray. You can’t learn what the barriers and challenges are for patients [in small towns] unless you are serving there.”
Bray went on to say that the college wants their students to train where they want to serve.
