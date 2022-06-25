ADA – The Chickasaw Nation is one of two nationwide locations selected for a special event to celebrate the launch of the 2022 Nike N7 collection.
Hibbett Sports of Ada will host Nike N7 General Manager Sam McCracken and Chickasaw citizen Triana Browne from 4-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at 1280 N. Hills Shopping Center.
McCracken, of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of Montana, is the visionary behind Nike’s N7 brand. During her reign as 2017 Miss Oklahoma, Browne shared her platform of “Bridging the Great Cultural Divide,” which includes N7’s message.
Nike’s first designs by and for the Indigenous community were released in 2007, and in 2009 Nike launched N7, a product line influenced by the First American wisdom of the seven generations.
As part of Nike’s vision of championing athletes from all communities and expanding sport for the next generation, Nike N7 is committed to supporting First American and Indigenous youth and getting them moving.
The Nike N7 Fund, which was created to connect First American and Indigenous youth to play sports and participate in physical activity programs, has awarded more than $8 million in grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America to more than 270 communities and organizations between 2009 and 2021.
“The Chickasaw Nation has been a tremendous supporter of the vision and mission of the brand,” said McCracken. “We work closely with the recreation department in collaboration with delivering the brand message of N7 to Chickasaw youth to encourage them to be more active and participate in sports.”
This season’s N7 collection draws influence from the northern territories and continues exploring the cultural significance of basketball for First American peoples.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.