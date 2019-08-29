A neighborhood next to Lake Tenkiller just got a little safer, as the Chicken Creek Volunteer Fire Department recently installed a storm shelter for locals and recreationalists who might be in harm's way.
The building project was initiated after a tornado blew through the area in November last year, leaving behind serious damage to mobile homes. At the time, not many residents had a safe place to go to and resorted to hunkering down in their homes.
CCVFD Chief Wally Armstrong said trailer houses are like magnets for tornados.
"We had no formal shelter at that time, and we decided that it was in the best interest of our people living here in the community to have a community storm shelter," said Armstrong. "We have a house with a basement, so we went down in our basement, but there were quite a few people who lived in mobile homes that just rode it out in the trailer house."
It only took about 15 to 20 seconds for the twister to sweep through the area, according to Armstrong. The storm wiped out walls, caved in roofs, knocked over power lines and spread large fields of debris throughout the lakeside community, but no one was hurt. So the VFD wants to make sure that's the case if another tornado spins through.
The new storm shelter, across the street from the CCVFD fire house, can comfortably hold 100 people, with a maximum capacity of 160. Armstrong said he thinks 200 people could probably cram in there if necessary, and "there might be a day like that, that comes."
The shelter includes bench seating along the sides and down the middle, so folks can tremble in trepidation comfortably. However, once inside, they shouldn't feel too nervous, as the B'Safe shelter is similar to a large Conex shipping container, but stronger.
"In their advertising, it says it could be used as a ballistic shelter in case of a mass shooting event," said Armstrong. "So it's pretty strong."
The shelter is above ground and sits on top of a 12-inch-thick concrete pad, as per base requirements. The base also has a double layer of rebar for positioning and fastening. The VFD initially hoped to receive grant funding for the shelter, but decided the sooner it could be built, the better.
"It was [paid for] through department money that we had in bank accounts and CDs that was raised over the years through fundraisers, bean dinners, garage sales, and things like that," said Armstrong.
There is water and solar-powered lighting inside the shelter. It also has an area portioned off for a toilet facility. A toilet did not come with it, but the VFD plans on installing a portable camping toilet. Because of how quickly a tornado comes and goes though, Armstrong isn't sure if it will be ever be used or needed.
Although a tornado hasn't swept through Chicken Creek since November, the shelter was already been used by local residents when storms knocked down power lines and doused the county with heavy rain on Monday.
"Since we've had the tornado, some of the residents who went through it are really gun-shy," said Armstrong. "As a matter of fact, the shelter got used [Monday] night. There were some people who didn't want to stay home. We had some pretty high winds."
The new public storm shelter is across the street from the Chicken Creek Volunteer Fire Department at 34116 S. 526 Road.
For more information, call 918-457-4721.
