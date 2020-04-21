“Our Chicken Can’t Fly, So We Deliver” was the slogan of Chicken Express in 1988 when the restaurant became one of the first chicken delivery businesses.
The local Chicken Express franchise plans to get back to their roots, starting a free delivery program at the Tahlequah location. During this "stay at home" time, Chicken Express delivery will be offered daily in the Tahlequah area for no additional charge. Customers can call in orders at 918-772-5110 and the Chicken Express team will deliver to their home or place of work.
The restaurant is also launching “Chicken Express Community Nights,” providing delivery services to the surrounding towns on specific dates, starting in Stilwell on Thursday, April 23. A portion of the sales will be donated back to the first responders in that area.
“First Responders are a vital part of our community always, but especially during this time. This is our way of saying thank you,” said Kirk Jefferies, franchise owner.
To participate in the Stilwell Chicken Express Community Night, customers in the Stilwell area can call in their orders, 918-772-5110, until noon on April 23. The Chicken Express team will be at the Stilwell High School parking lot so customers can then safely pick up their orders between 5:30 and 6 p.m. A portion of the sales will be donated back to Stilwell first responders.
For more information, including a menu, visit www.chickene.com.
