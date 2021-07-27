Chief blames repeat arrests on law change, drugs

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officials believe the sudden uptick in local residents - mostly women - found intoxicated and causing disturbances can be attributed to a number of reasons: summertime, harsher drugs, the amended law, and perhaps the McGirt ruling.
"We're seeing more heroin and fentanyl that's being cut, which is causing more extreme reactions when people are using it," said King. "Several arrests that have been made, and the incidents that have occurred, have been with people we are familiar with [who] are 'frequent flyers' with the police department."
There have been several incidents wherein officers had responded to reports of women yelling in public since July 9.
Officers Steven Smith and Thomas Donnell were dispatched to North Grand Avenue on July 9 when Andgelise Poole was found walking around half-naked. Poole ended up hitting and stabbing an officer with a pen, and urinating on officers in the jail cell during booking.
Loni Thompson was arrested July 12 when she was screaming and spoiling for a fight with other people at Sequoyah Park. Thompson fled as officers arrived but was eventually taken into custody.
Officers spent 40 minutes struggling with Amber Floyd at the Cherokee County Detention Center as she tried to fight, bite, and kick them. Floyd was found on July 12, screaming and pounding the hood of a vehicle when officers found her. She admitted to officers she had taken drugs before she was arrested.
Officers were called July 16 when Shannon Sharp was yelling in the direction of a day care while parents were dropping off their children. Sharp had two syringes and admitted she handed those out to people.
Tiffany Sharp was standing outside on July 19 when Officer Robert Jones responded to a report of her yelling. Sharp claimed her babies were "hanging from trees" and pointed to the trees on Choctaw Street.
TPD officers are now dealing with the same culprits several times a week, whereas before, they'd only deal with them maybe once or twice a month.
"It's a battle we continue to fight daily, with the change in Oklahoma statute -- and now with McGirt/Hogner," said King. "The reduction in the severity of an action from a felony to a misdemeanor, and the amount of controlled substances that are on the streets, are what we're seeing."
King said they are seeing more heroin coming into Tahlequah.
"It's coming from multiple places, and we have a couple of active investigations in regard to some heroin distribution. It takes a little time to work those cases, and detectives are working those with not only us, but with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the [Drug Enforcement Administration], and [Federal Bureau of Investigation]," he said.
King said once temperatures begin to rise, they see more trouble outside.
"We see people more and when it's hot, out and about more. We're dealing with the dog days of summer, plus the heroin and fentanyl," said King.
Fentanyl can cause respiratory distress or death if taken in high doses, or combined with other substances - especially alcohol.
Though it was once a felony, as of July 2017, possession of heroin is a misdemeanor, and the maximum jail time is one year. The maximum fine is $1,000, and the penalty does not change based on the number of times the user is caught.
Hypothetically, if someone is arrested for a small amount of heroin 12 different times, he can only be charged with a misdemeanor each time. Under Oklahoma law, heroin is a Schedule I drug, and an officer can arrest a suspect if any amount of the drug - even traces of residual amounts - is found in the individual's possession.
According to the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, a Schedule I substance is defined as a drug with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. A Schedule II substance is defined as a drug with a high potential for abuse that could lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.
After a vote of the people of Oklahoma, the law changed to make the first offense of possession - including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin - a misdemeanor. Subsequent offenses for possession are still misdemeanors. A companion bill expressed the desire of voters to get chronic users into treatment, but advocates say the Legislature hasn't made allocation of funds for treatment a priority.
