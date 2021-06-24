During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King touched base on call numbers for the week, several incidents of arrest, and leadership.
Officers had a total of 676 calls for the last two weeks: 90 traffic stops, 155 building checks, five burglaries, seven thefts, four shoplifting calls, and eight motor vehicle crashes. Officers made 19 arrests for the week and 55 arrests for the month of June. Detectives have filed 11 cases in state, federal, or tribal court.
King said the number of burglaries and thefts is lower, and he believes that's due to the fact that habitual offenders have been residing in jail.
"What we've been seeing more and more of - I talked about it on these before - is repeat offenders: people who aren't spending a lot of time in jail. They get right back out and they go right back to stealing," said King. "I think we've got some of those key players [who] are responsible for a lot of our thefts that are currently incarcerated."
Night shift officers responded to a call of an active alarm at Save A Lot last week.
"Sgt. Justin Leatherwood and Officer Lane Cobb responded to that and located a Mr. Marcus Adair in the alleyway. [They] went on contact with him and his behavior, and his answers weren't jiving, making sense," said King.
When officers went to arrest Adair, a struggle ensued and he was taken to jail.
Lt. Dexter Scott was involved in a pursuit that resulted in the driver crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
"Officers were not able to apprehend him at the time, but his wallet was in the car, along with marijuana, some prescription drugs, and some methamphetamine, along with $1,200 cash. We have filed charges and basically anticipatory charges trying to get a warrant for [his] arrest," said King.
The chief reported a road rage incident involving a gun, and officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle.
"[They] found the gun in the car and arrested the person who was responsible, who happened to be the passenger," he said.
King touched on leadership and stated that's something he's spent some time thinking about recently.
"I've been studying, researching, praying about leadership lately and one of things that comes to mind: I think sometimes as leaders or managers that we're not very good at stopping the hemorrhaging, stopping the nosedive," said King.
The chief said time is wasted on trying to figure out how to be right instead of getting it right.
"It's incumbent on us whether it's in our homes, whether it's at work, whether it's coaching a ball team, or whatever it is. It's not about being right; it's about getting it right and it doesn't matter who comes up with that answer. It doesn't matter who comes up with that information as long as we're implementing it in whatever organization," he said.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, June 28 at noon.
