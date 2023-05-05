Principal chief candidates for the 2023 Cherokee election discussed the revitalization of the Cherokee language and the biggest threats to tribal sovereignty in an April 25 debate.
The event was hosted by the Cherokee Phoenix last Tuesday evening at Sequoyah High School’s Place Where They Place. It was also live-streamed online.
Candidates for principal chief include David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Tim Landes, Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board member, moderated.
Regarding helping citizens learn the Cherokee language at their own pace, Nofire said his administration would focus on making the language more accessible.
“The best aspect we can go to ... is going to [our elders] and including them in on this vision that we’re going to restore and revitalize our language,” said Nofire.
Nofire said he would also protect, promote, and invest in first-language speakers.
Watts said instead of politicizing the language program, the tribe needs provide support to all of its first- and second-language speakers, including financially. Watts also suggested looking into artificial intelligence to help preserve the Cherokee language.
Hoskin said the tribe needs to continue with the strategy it’s had, as it is producing “real results.” He pointed to the Durbin Feeling Language Center, the Master Apprentice program, the expansion of the immersion program into Greasy, and community language program within the reservation and – coming in June – for at-large citizens.
As an educator, Cornsilk said he would provide curriculum to teachers outside of existing institutions.
“We need immersion schools in the Cherokee-language-speaking communities,” said Cornsilk. “That seems counterintuitive, but it’s actually the answer to the problem. You start from the center and work your way out.”
Landes asked the candidates what they thought was the biggest threat to tribal sovereignty now and how they will fight to protect it.
Cornsilk would not have “sold out” to the state of Oklahoma as he said Hoskin did. Cornsilk said several cities on the reservation are invoking the Curtis Act to exercise jurisdiction over tribal citizens.
“We have to stop that. We have to figure out a way to exercise our jurisdiction over the cities and over our lands here,” said Cornsilk.
Hoskin rebutted Cornsilk and said he was “just plain wrong.” He said the tribe scaled up its criminal justice system after the McGirt ruling and seized the opportunity to protect victims of crime.
“Yes, it is a difficult transition when the United States and state of Oklahoma has suppressed the Cherokee Nation for generations, but under my leadership we seized the opportunity. I can tell you ... I won’t pal around with the folks that are trying to destroy our our sovereignty, when they go into the Supreme Court and say, ‘destroy the reservation,’” said Hoskin.
Nofire said sovereignty is given by God and it’s up to people to protect it. Nofire said there is a way to refine the tribe’s criminal justice system, but Cherokee Nation will need to partner up with people even if they don’t see eye-to-eye all the time.
Watts said sovereignty is about action and the ability to govern. She said the biggest threat to sovereignty is the current CN administration staying in power when it cannot negotiate with its neighbors.
“... what we have witnessed is the lack of leadership as [the CN tribal leaders] attack others throughout the community and you do not see that from the other tribal leaders who are setting an example about what leadership should look like in Indian Country,” said Watts.
Hoskin responded to Watt’s challenge.
“If you want a chief who’s going to allow the governor of the state of Oklahoma to go to the Supreme Court and ask them to tear apart the Cherokee Nation reservation, don’t vote for me because I won’t do it and I didn’t do it,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said he believes the biggest threats to sovereignty are still external, and the tribe needs to assert its treaty rights.
