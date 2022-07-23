CHIEF CHAT: Cherokee Nation leading the way in film, TV industry

Oklahoma is emerging as one of the most desirable states for filmmaking. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has stated that film and TV is a core industry for the state and will be a boon for communities and small businesses. We are seeing that in the Cherokee Nation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this industry through efforts of the CN Film Office.
Since becoming the first certified Native American film commission to open in the U.S. in 2019, the CN Film Office has continued to break barriers and bring significant transformations to Indian Country. We dedicated the Film Studios in Owasso, a state-of-the-art facility that is producing a wide array of projects by CN and other filmmakers.
Film and TV opportunities create new paths for Natives to join the industry and ensures authentic Native stories are seen on small and big screens. The film office has even created a unique, all-inclusive Native American talent, crew, and consulting directory for any projects looking to hire Native talent. We are changing the narrative about Native people and our culture by correcting many years of misrepresentation and harmful stereotypes. We are bringing much-needed diversity to the film industry, and we are giving Native writers, directors, actors, and other creative talent the chance to share our stories with the world.
Last month witnessed the world premiere of "Land of Gold." It is the first feature film to be produced at Cherokee Film Studios. With at least 10 productions planning to film inside our studios or in our reservation, Cherokee Nation is a center of the film and television industry in Oklahoma. The projects under Cherokee Film Studios are advancing many of our goals as a tribe, including efforts to preserve and revitalize the language by creating films, cartoons, and other media that bring our language and culture to a new generation.
During the height of the pandemic, our state-of-the-art soundstage significantly bolstered CN's COVID-19 mitigation efforts by helping communicate messaging to keep citizens healthy and connected. Because we could not travel or gather in large groups, we created new ways to remain in touch with our people globally - sharing history, culture and the latest news in virtual Community & Cultural Outreach broadcasts.
The boom is an example of how tribes, state and local communities joining for shared goals is a win-win for all. Our business and economic growth is creating jobs and profits that are reinvested to support public education, community organizations, culture, and the arts. These fuel the cultural creativity any successful film and TV industry needs. Through collaboration with organizations such as Oklahoma State University, Rogers State University, and state and city film offices, we are developing skillsets for citizens and helping them seek career opportunities in a rapidly expanding field. We can expect to see more opportunities and innovation coming from the Film Office and our talented, creative workforce. With accomplishments of our film office and the opening of its film studios, Cherokee Nation is becoming the top location for filmmaking in Oklahoma and the best place in the world for Indigenous storytelling.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. is chief of the Cherokee Nation.
