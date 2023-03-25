CHIEF CHAT: Easing food insecurity burden across the Cherokee Nation reservation

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet this afternoon. This is above action stage, but below flood stage. The river is expected to fall below action stage tonight just after midnight. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&