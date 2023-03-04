CHIEF CHAT: Summit will help tribe curb domestic violence, strengthen families

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&