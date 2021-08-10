During a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting Monday, Aug. 9, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said tribal citizens want to see cooperation among officials, now that all of the elections for council seats are over.
“I think more than anything, the Cherokee people have told us they want us to work together. They want us to come to this room and to this building, to these offices, and certainly be a check on each other as branches of government have to be,” Hoskin said.
After CN Treasurer Tralynna Scott accepted the position of chief economist at Cherokee Nation Businesses, Hoskin nominated outgoing Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor to be her replacement. Taylor’s nomination will appear before the Tribal Council for confirmation Aug. 26.
The council approved an amendment to the Cherokee Nation Code for the purpose of establishing the Trademark Anti-Counterfeiting Act. Under the law, a person who sells or distributes, uses, displays, advertises, offers for sale, or possesses any item that bears a counterfeit mark or any service that is identified by a counterfeit mark will upon conviction be guilty of a misdemeanor. Further violations could result in a felony.
An amendment establishing penalties for bringing or possessing contraband in a jail or penal institution was passed.
A resolution authorizing a grant application was approved. The tribe is preparing an application to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Grant Program, with the goal of establishing broadband infrastructure in areas certified by the Cherokee Nation as being unserved or underserved.
The council OK'd a resolution supporting the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative and encouraging similar efforts by tribe’s executive branch. According to the resolution’s language, federal Indian policy of the 19th and 20th centuries were aimed in part at assimilation of tribal members into “civilized society,” and policies like the formation of boarding schools deprived young Natives of their language, culture, heritage, traditions and familial ties through curriculum that deemed those elements of society “uncivilized.”
The resolution came after the recent discovery of mass graves in Canada, “which were formed under similar assimilation policies, has drawn much needed world wide attention to the failure of assimilation policies and the resulting injures to tribes and tribal members and has resulted in intergenerational trauma that impact tribes and tribal members today.”
The federal initiative directs the U.S. Department of the Interior to undertake an investigation of the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of residential Indian boarding schools.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. All CN Tribal Council meetings can be watched on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
