Chief explains how to respond to felony stops

Local law enforcement officials explained this week what felony stops are, and what individuals should do if they fine themselves in the middle of one.
That's advice that could save not just the officer's life, but the life of the driver stopped.
A felony stop is known as a high-risk stop due to the possibility of violence wherein officers approach a vehicle cautiously.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said felony stops are typically conducted when a stolen vehicle is involved.
"We know a felony crime is being committed and we don't know who the suspect is. It's one of those things; it's why we voluntarily walk up to the window when you don't who or what is inside the car," he said.
An officer will advise others he or she conducting a felony stop, and sometimes will wait for additional officers to arrive.
"Officers do not approach the vehicle until the driver and occupants are out of the car," he said.
"When we can, we'll wait until that backup officer gets there before we turn our lights on."
A felony stop can be conducted anytime an officer feels it's unsafe to approach the vehicle.
"If we get a call of a domestic that one party has left the house with a gun in their possession, tempers are flared already, we know they're armed, and we're going to conduct a felony stop because that keeps us from walking up to the car window and possibly being shot," King said.
The chief said it reduces the possibility of violence when a perpetrator can be ordered out of the vehicle by an officer's commands.
"You're more vulnerable standing at their car, and the felony stop keeps the officers at their vehicles, which is a place of safety. They have their vehicle for cover in case gunfire starts, and we have gotten the driver out of the car so there's no pursuit," he said.
Anyone who is ordered out of a vehicle by an officer who has his or her weapon drawn should listen to the commands.
"Our instructions will tell them to face away from us, walk backward to the sound of our voice with their hands up in the air and then when they get to a certain point away from their vehicle, we'll tell them to turn around," King said.
