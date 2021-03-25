During his weekly Chief Chat on March 22, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King covered call numbers and an employment opportunity, and recognized a Tahlequah woman for her role in helping a man who was struggling to breath.
King began his chat by highlighting the woman’s life-saving measures.
“She was a CNA student at ICTC who found herself in downtown Tahlequah on Saturday, [March 20],” said King. “[There] were some individuals at a car, trying to help a man, and she stopped. [The man] wasn’t breathing and she performed life-saving measures and performed CPR until he began breathing on his own again.”
EMS arrived and the man was transported to the hospital. King said he will be recognizing Julia Lewis at a City Council meeting and award her for helping the man.
Officers had 842 calls for the week: 165 traffic stops, 427 building checks, two burglaries, two thefts, and six motor vehicle crashes.
“Those numbers [of motor vehicle crashes] continue to be a little higher than what I’d like to see,” said King. “We’re averaging about seven crashes a week, one a day. As a community, I think we can do better than that, Tahlequah. Pay attention to your driving, give a little bit of extra distance between you and the next car, practice defensive driving.”
Officer Mitchell Sellers had the highest number of calls for service and building checks. Lt. Dexter Scott had the most traffic stops, and Officer Cory Keele had the most reports taken for the week. Officer Matt Frits led the department with most pedestrian contacts.
TPD is hiring a patrol officer, and King said those interested can apply at the city of Tahlequah’s website.
“We’ll have the first-round testing later this week with some of those who have already applied,” he said.
With the warmer weather and more people outside, King said that there will be more officers patrolling the walking trails and city parks.
“We’re going to use some grant funding and have some overtime shifts on the trails and in our parks to better patrol those areas. You may see us out a little more in those areas, and that will be additional manpower out to help keep you safe,” said King.
What’s next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, March 29 at noon.
