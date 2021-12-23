Chief Hoskin elected chair of HRSA Tribal Advisory Council

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was recently elected chair of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Tribal Advisory Council.
HRSA established the Tribal Advisory Council in 2021 as a forum for elected tribal officials and HRSA staff to exchange views on emerging public health issues for Native Americans and urgent public health resources and service needs.
“I am honored to have been elected chair for the Health Resources and Services Administration Tribal Advisory Council,” Hoskin said. “This council is essential to bringing awareness to health needs of Native American communities all around the country. Together with the HRSA and other tribal leaders we are dedicated to promoting effective change to these communities. I am pleased to be a part of this council and am hopeful for the progress to come.”
HRSA supports more than 90 programs throughout the country to people who are geographically isolated, underserved, or financially vulnerable. The agency funded more than $12 billion in the 2021 fiscal year in areas including health centers, health workforce, training, HIV/AIDS, organ donation, maternal and child health and rural healthcare.
“We appreciate Chief Hoskin’s willingness to serve as Chair of HRSA’s first Tribal Advisory Council and look forward to working together to improve the health of Indian Country,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Chief Hoskin will provide critical advice and guidance in the government-to-government discussions around advancing tribal health services and resources, including areas such as strengthening the health workforce, ending the HIV epidemic and improving the health of parents and children.”
HRSA is an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, a cabinet-level federal agency. Hoskin also serves as a delegate to the HHS Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee.
Hoskin will serve as Chair for the HRSA’s Tribal Advisory Council for a year.
