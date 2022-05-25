Chief Hoskin signs Cherokee election law reforms to further prohibit ‘dark money’ in tribal politics

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. officially signed a law to reform the tribe’s election code following a community meeting for Councilors E.O. Smith and Mike Dobbins in Warner on Monday, May 23. Front row, from left are: Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Principal Chief Hoskin, Chief of Staff Corey Bunch. Back row: Councilors Mike Dobbins, Candessa Tehee, and E.O. Smith.