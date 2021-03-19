Chief Hoskin signs new legislation providing millions of dollars each year for substance abuse treatment, tribal wellness programs

The Cherokee Nation has new legislation to provide millions of dollars each year for substance abuse treatment, tribal wellness programs. Present for the signing were, sitting, from left: Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. Standing: Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilors E.O. Smith, Keith Austin, Canaan Duncan, Mike Shambaugh and Dora Patzkowski, and CNHS Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery, Deputy Executive Director of Internal Operations Wayne Coldwell, and Deputy Executive Director of External Operations Brian Hail.