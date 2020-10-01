Tahlequah Fire Department officials said they are investigating an Oct. 1 blaze that damaged a house in the Oakwood Addition on Remington Place.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said the cause of the fire is not yet known. However, he said it looked to have been accidental.
“The fire started in the garage, and it went up a wall and into the attic space above the garage,” Baker said. “One of the residents was inside at the time and smelled the smoke, came out and saw it was on fire, and called 911.”
While the house may be salvageable, Baker said the entire garage and roof will need to replaced.
“It spread in the attic but not inside the house. It was all confined to the attic and the damage was mainly concentrated in the garage, a little bit in the living room, and a little bit in the kitchen," Baker said. "The rest of the house had smoke and some water damage.”
Baker said the homeowners made it out of the house safely and the family cat, Pumpkin, was taken to the vet and is OK.
TFD was paged to the structure fire at 12:06 p.m. and was back in service by 1:32 p.m.
