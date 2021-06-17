During his weekly chat session on June 14, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week and for the year.
King spent the morning going over numbers just from this January through June.
“For the year, we’ve logged 10,652 calls for service. Our Charlie shift has lead the way in that category. We’ve conducted 8,418 building checks, and Charlie shift also led that category,” said King. “We conducted 900 pedestrian stops or [had contact with people walking, and Charlie shift led that category.”
Officers conducted 3,196 traffic stops from January to June, and Baker shift led that category. Three-hundred and eighty-two individuals have been arrested in the past six months, and Charlie shift took the lead on that.
“The first six months of the year, I compared our numbers this year to 2019. Part of 2020, we were in shutdown with COVID and I didn’t think it was fair to compare ‘21 numbers to ‘20 numbers,” said King.
Property crime is down about 4 percent since 2019. Burglaries of buildings or residences are down, and so are thefts.
“Our burglary from motor vehicles are up about 200 percent. We had 22 burglaries from motor vehicles in 2019, and we have 64 in 2021. Something we need to be better at, and something [citizens] need to be better at, is locking your vehicles. We need to be better at catching some of those and stop that,” said King.
The chief said he is seeing officers on TPD’s night shift are stopping more people than they are stopping vehicles.
“It shows in the arrest they’ve made, and I think in the last six weeks, they’ve arrested about a dozen people for burglaries or burglary-in-progress on night shift,” said King.
Officers had a total of calls for the past two weeks: 134 traffic stops, 400 building checks, nine burglaries, 12 thefts, 14 shoplifting calls, and seven motor vehicle crashes.
“Two of our major incidents over the last two weeks, we had a vehicle-pedestrian crash at Grand Avenue and State Highway 82, in which a juvenile that was trying to cross Highway 82 was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound into Tahlequah,” said King.
The juvenile was listed in critical condition in a Tulsa hospital.
“We also responded to burglary calls or suspicious person calls to the same address three different times. Charlie shift was able to identify some suspects two of those three times,” said King.
Sgt. Jason Girdner picked up that case and gathered a lot of information during an interrogation. King said detectives have recovered truckloads of items from those burglaries.
“It looks like we may have up to 10 offenders or 10 people charged in the multiple burglaries of this residence,” he said.
TPD will participate in a Hero’s Day at Greenwood Elementary on Friday, June 18. Tahlequah Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Northeastern State University Police, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Emergency Management, and EMS will be there as well.
King said those agencies will teach a bike safety class, weather safety, and fire safety to a group of kids.
What’s next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, June 21 at noon.
