During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week, interesting incidents of arrest, and cases that have been filed through municipal, tribal, and federal courts.
Officers logged a total of 670 calls for service: 123 traffic stops, 200 building checks, four burglary of motor vehicles, 13 thefts, six shoplifting calls, and eight motor vehicle crashes. Officers made 19 arrests and took 53 reports.
Two incidents on the walking trail resulted in arrests, one of which occurred at gunpoint.
"Officer Lane Cobb found himself there in the middle of the night in contact with someone," said King. "Also, Officer Michael Cates responded to a suspicious individual and ended up getting 10 grams of methamphetamine off that individual."
Officer Cory Keele conducted a traffic stop during which he recovered marijuana and meth inside the vehicle.
"He conducted a welfare check, a call we got of an individual passed out at the Circle S Laundry Mat in a vehicle. When he made contact, it woke that person up, and the male individual first pulled a knife," said King.
The officer told the man to drop the knife, and he did so, but he then brandished a handgun from the center console. The man was arrested and officers found heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
"Fentanyl and heroin are two things we're dealing with more and more in Tahlequah, so be on the lookout for that. Fentanyl is such a dangerous substance that if you don't handle it correctly, even as police officers, it can cause death," said King.
King said he looked into the number of cases filed, and which court system TPD is filing those in.
"Since May 1, we've filed 318 criminal cases total as a department. We filed 100 cases in municipal court, and a vast majority of those have been shoplifting or petty larceny from our local businesses," he said. "We filed 56 cases with the State of Oklahoma through the District Attorney's Office."
TPD filed 160 cases in tribal court through Cherokee Nation, and one federal case.
"Half our work, half our criminal proceedings, half our criminal investigations, McGirt has directly affected, and we're filing those through the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court," said King.
The police chief urged the public to practice safety measures, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. King said the department has had its first positive case in "quite some time."
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 2 at noon.
