During the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians council meeting Saturday, Chief Joe Bunch said the tribe may have overspent funding it received from the CARES Act, and that some items the UKB planned to buy were put on hold.
“It looks like it’s all spent,” said Bunch. “We also learned that Finley & Cook wants to disengage from our contract in COVID-19 times, but will stay with us to complete the 2019 audit. So we need to act on this by insisting that instead of outsourcing our accounting, [we] bring it back in-house.”
Bunch commented on the recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that Gov. Kevin Stitt did not have the authority to enter into a compact with the UKB for a gaming facility in Logan County.
“The decision upends decades of practice in which the governor approves tribal/state compacts,” he said. “The compact was declared invalid, unless approved by the Legislature’s joint committee on tribal/state relations.”
Bunch added that the UKB still has other cases pending, and it is weighing its options.
The tribe recently purchase a machine to make sanitation solution. Bunch said the UKB plans to set up a day to allow tribal members to visit and fill up bottles of the solution for cleaning purposes.
“It’s supposed to be anywhere from 50 to 80 times stronger than bleach,” he said. “It’s supposed to kill the coronavirus, mold and anything along that line.”
Among new business, the UKB Council approved Bunch to serve as a delegate to the National Congress of American Indians. Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche will be the alternate delegate.
The council voted to lease property to the UKB Corporate Board.
The disbursement of funds the UKB receives from the motor fuels tax was restructured. Education will receive 30 percent of the funds; Lighthorse, 30 percent; Health and Human Services, 30 percent; and Bridge and Highways, 10 percent. In addition, the council approved a resolution to set aside 10 percent of the net revenue it receives via tags to go to education.
Victoria Holland was approved as to work as attorney for the UKB Executive Board of Directors as an independent contractor.
What's next
The UKB Council meeting is March 7, at 10 a.m, at the UKB Wellness Center. The meeting can also be viewed on the tribe’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.