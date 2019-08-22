Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reiterated his intention Thursday to exert treaty provisions with the United States that allow the tribe to appoint a delegate to Congress.
At the new Cherokee National History Museum, the tribe held a press conference during which Hoskin vowed to defend treaty rights outlined in the 1785 Treaty of Hopewell and 1835 Treaty of New Echota. Those state that the Cherokee Nation may appoint a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, a pledge that is also reflected in the tribe’s 1999 Constitution.
“I believe firmly in the proposition that the Cherokee Nation and the government of the United States have a mutual obligation to exercise the rights and meet the obligations set forth in our treaties,” said Hoskin. “That proposition is as true today as it has been for the last two centuries.”
Hoskin called for the CN Tribal Council to hold a special session next week to confirm Kim Teehee as the delegate.
Should the council confirm, it could still be a long process before the tribe has a seat in Congress. U.S. territories and the District of Columbia have non-voting delegates already, and Teehee said that should the tribe go through a similar process, it would require Congress to act. She also said the tribe would explore alternate paths to acquiring the seat.
The forced removal of the Cherokees was byproduct of the Treaty of New Echota, signed in 1835. It provided a legal basis for the federal government to relocate Cherokees to Indian Country, but it also outlined the Cherokee Nation’s right to a delegate in the House. The 1785 Treaty of Hopewell also includes a provision that the tribe may “send a deputy of their choice” to Congress.
Although it was signed over 184 years ago, the tribe still believes it is valid and that the U.S. government should uphold its promises.
“There are no statute of limitations on our treaties just because it’s an old document,” said Teehee. “It continues to live much like the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”
