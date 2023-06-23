Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt implored the Legislature Friday to not override his veto on compacts with the state's tribes and instead vote for his "almost identical" version, but the chiefs of at least two tribes aren't having it.
Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference June 23 to explain his position on the tribal compacts.
Stitt said there are two compacts – one he issued and sent to the tribes, and one the tribes wrote, sent to the Legislature, and "asked them override the governor's veto on."
"These two compacts are almost identical financially. It's a 50-50 split between tobacco sold. The state reimburses the tribe for the tobacco sold in tribal smoke shops or gas stations or on trust land. Last year, for example, we wired a little over $15 million to the Chickasaws and the Choctaws, respectively, in their tribal compacts," said Stitt.
Stitt said the tribes have been offered these exact same financial terms – a 50/50 split for a one-year extension. Stitt said the difference between the compact is simple.
"On our compact ... we clarified that [reimbursement applies] only on trust land," he said. "The tribes don't want to sign that – in my opinion or they would have already done it – and they're pushing for this compact that basically takes the definition of Indian Country and after the McGirt decision, it has different consequences. [Indian Country] could potentially mean 42% of our state. That's why they want that compact signed."
Stitt encouraged the Legislature not to override his veto.
"And if it's really about a one-year extension and 50-50 terms, [the tribes] should sign the one that we've offered," he said.
Stitt said the definition of Indian Country is especially important light of the Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission, which is now being heard before the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. In that case, the plaintiff argues that because Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen Alicia Stroble lives and works on her own reservation in Indian Country, under federal law, she does not have to pay state income tax.
"Here's what's interesting. All five tribes have sent an amicus brief in support of Ms. Stroble saying, 'Of course she doesn't have to pay state income tax,'" he said.
Stitt gave a hypothetical example where he, of one race, doesn't have to pay income tax while a single mother of a different race does, with both still using the same tax-funded services. Having two systems, he said, won't work.
"It's so important that we have one set of rules for the state of Oklahoma," he said.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. characterized Stitt's comments as threats.
“Today we heard more threats from a governor who has refused to work on win-win solutions with tribes. The idea that the state would shut down services across eastern Oklahoma is offensive to all Oklahomans who live in Indian Country, whether they are tribal citizens or not," said Hoskin.
Hoskin said this a familiar pattern from Stitt.
"He always find some reason to justify targeting Indian tribes, whether its canceling leases on state welcome centers operated by tribes, attempting to repeal the Indian Education Advisory Committee, or promoting bans of tribal regalia for tribal high school graduates, he always has some excuse to justify his position that no reasonable compromise with the sovereign tribal governments is possible," he said.
Hoskin said it's good that Oklahoma’s fate is not in Stitt’s hands.
"The Oklahoma Senate has the power to overturn the governor’s veto tomorrow, and send the message that in Oklahoma tribes and the state can find common ground. Oklahomans are fortunate to have elected leaders who know a good tribal-state deal when they see one – even if Gov. Stitt can’t,” he said.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said Stitt's gambit is unlikely to succeed.
“As he knows, significant majorities voted to extend tobacco and vehicle compacts. Lawmakers clearly understand letting these agreements lapse would cost the state millions of dollars in revenue,” said Batton. “If the governor had been willing to work with tribes as equal parties, we would not be at this impasse. Unfortunately, he remains unwilling to cooperate and do what is best for all Oklahomans.”
Batton said the governor’s proposed compact to the Choctaw Nation included language allowing the state to terminate the agreement at any time, which "is not acceptable."
“We thank the Legislature for its diligent and important work, and we look forward to the Legislature overriding these vetoes so tribes and state government can continue to produce benefits for all,” said Batton.
