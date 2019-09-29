Chigger bites cause itchy rashes, usually around the ankles and waistline. In addition to being uncomfortable and annoying, these bites may also cause a relatively rare allergic reaction to red meat known as alpha-gal.
It has been known for the past five to 10 years that ticks can cause this allergy. Studies suggest that chigger bites also may be responsible.
Doctors suspect an alpha-gal allergy if a patient comes in saying they ate red meat for dinner and then hours later woke up with anaphylaxis. With those symptoms, doctors usually ask if the person has had a tick bite recently. But they started seeing patients with the same symptoms who said they hadn't had a tick bite, only chigger bites.
This allergy is a reaction to a carbohydrate molecule on mammalian meat - beef, pork, venison, etc. - called alpha-gal. However, unlike most allergic reactions that happen within minutes, a reaction to alpha-gal occurs after three to six hours. The only cure is to avoid all mammalian meat.
Results are reported by University of Virginia from 311 patients who had answered a questionnaire about exposure to tick or chigger bites before developing an alpha-gal allergy. Of the 301 who reported either tick or chigger bites in the past 10 years, 5.5 percent reported a history of chigger bites, but no tick exposure.
Further studies are needed to determine if the alpha-gal molecule is in the gastrointestinal tracts of chiggers to confirm that they, as well as ticks, can cause mammalian meat allergy.
In the meantime, allergists should be aware that patients may report chigger bites, and based on that fact alone should not dismiss alpha-gal sensitization as a possible diagnosis.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
