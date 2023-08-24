A child abuse charge was recently dismissed against a Tahlequah man accused of hitting a minor child about the face and head repeatedly after a subpoenaed witness reportedly failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court.
The felony charge was filed June 7, 2022, against Lucas Barajas, 36, who pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on July 5, 2022.
According to court documents, the witness failed to appear at an Aug. 9, 2023, hearing where Associate District Judge Joshua King was scheduled to preside.
On Aug. 23, 2023, the charge was dismissed against Barajas.
Barajas was represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney John Bennett was listed as having represented the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.